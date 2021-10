CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department will hold a Treat and Greet from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H. Swan's will be donating pumpkins for children to paint. Officers will be handing out candy and children will be able to view police vehicles and fire trucks. Children are also encouraged to dress up in costumes. Special guest K9 Louie will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m.