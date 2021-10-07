CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Podcast: Phillip Dutra on AOY and His Coming Move East

majorleaguefishing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s interview features Phillip Dutra, the Toyota Series Western Division Angler of the Year. Fresh off a season with three Top 10 finishes, Dutra gives us the lowdown on the year that was and talks about his plans for moving to Alabama and tackling the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit as a rookie in 2022.

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Podcast: Here Comes Trouble Cincinnati @ Notre Dame

Irish Illustrated Insider breaks down the myriad matchups of note in Saturday’s contest. Who has the better defense? Which offense can combat that side’s advantage best? And who will start at quarterback for Notre Dame?. You can listen to us online at:. Listen to the podcast on Anchor | Subscribe...
NFL
chatsports.com

Podcast: Tigers have a lot to fix as BC comes calling

There are a lot of big games in college football this week, including Clemson’s big matchup with undefeated Boston College Saturday in Death Valley. The Clemson Insider’s Alex Dodd joins the pod to discuss this week’s big games in the ACC and around the country. We also give out our top 10 teams. TCI’s Davis Potter joins the pod to give us his take on the Tigers’ issues on offense, as well as preview Saturday’s BC game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: 7 moves that can save your season

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. 7 moves that can save your fantasy season (2:30) Is it time to bail on the Jaguars' offense? (17:10) Are there any offenses to...
NFL
Lexington Herald-Leader

The John Clay Podcast: Pro soccer is coming to Lexington

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts. The United Soccer League announced on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, that Lexington has been awarded an expansion franchise...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoy
USA Today

Broncos Wire podcast: Did Drew Lock blow his chance?

Welcome to Week 5 of the Denver Broncos’ 2021 season!. On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to talk about Drew Lock blowing his opportunity last week, Denver’s poor performance against the Baltimore Ravens, this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and more!
NFL
majorleaguefishing.com

Selma’s Smith Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Wheeler Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Tyler Smith of Selma, Alabama brought a three-day total of 14 bass to the scale weighing 43 pounds even to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Wheeler Lake. For his victory, Smith earned $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Smith also received automatic entry into the 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, June 2-4, at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, as well as priority entry into the Toyota Series – the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the Bass Pro Tour.
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
majorleaguefishing.com

Marbury to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Buckeye, Michigan, Northeast and Piedmont divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Marbury, Maryland, Oct. 14-16, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at the Potomac River Presented by THE BASS UNIVERSITY TV. The three-day regional championship – hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners – will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
MARBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy