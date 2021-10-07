CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

John J. "Jack" Slifko

Grayson Journal-Enquirer
 7 days ago

obituaries.journal-times.com

NRToday.com

Jack Kinder

Jack Kinder passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. He was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 6, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Kinder. He left behind sisters Virginia Wirick of Indiana, and Gracie Nossett of Texas. He became family to Maureen Butler, Carrie Woodbeck, and her four kids. He had no children of his own, but was right there to fill the Grandpa boots when needed; he really enjoyed them. His family resided in Days Creek at a ranch many years ago. His passion was being a farmer. He also loved to work with his hands and do wood projects. Maureen and Jack became business partners of a T-Shirt store, established rental properties, and ran a successful business called Diamond Sign and Design, making signs for other businesses and road crews. He was also Maureens caregiver in her final years. He was so kind, generous, patient, caring, and helpful, he loved to socialize and people watch. Always there when someone needed him and would say no problem. After conversation was always...Talk at ya later!
ANGOLA, IN
Kenton Times

Obit Jack Leroy Umbaugh

Jack Leroy Umbaugh, 90, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 25th after a lengthy battle with illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Steve Ramsey will officiate, and burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire be worn.
KENTON, OH
Grayson Journal-Enquirer

GRETCHEN STRAHSMEIER BUNDICK

We remember you in the morning and in the night, when we look at the stars, hear a song, visit a place, and with a smell. Your presence is always felt. You are always with us.
MUSIC
RiverBender.com

LCDR Charles Dale

Name: LCDR Charles Dale Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 27 yrs Date of Death: 2019-05-29 Killed in Action?: no Military Branch: US Navy Seabees Rank: LCDR War(s) During Service: 2 tours in Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, Combat Action award, and numerous other awards. Message: We miss you Charles and thank you for all your sacrifices for our country. Love, your wife Lana, your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids Continue Reading
BETHALTO, IL

