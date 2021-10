In the June edition of the Granby Drummer, I wrote about Eva Dewey, the curator and archivist for the Salmon Brook Historical Society from 1959 to 1986, who saved much of Granby’s history. In her final nine years she had an invaluable assistant in the archives—Carol Laun, who would go on to transform the Salmon Brook Historical Society into what it is today. Carol, who passed away two months ago, was a dedicated historian and archivist at the Salmon Brook Historical Society as well as a visionary who led projects that would revolutionize how Granby history is preserved and celebrated.

