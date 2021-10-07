CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA Davidson Upgrades Potlatch (PCH) to Buy

 7 days ago

DA Davidson analyst Steven Chercover upgraded Potlatch (NASDAQ: PCH) from Neutral to Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Potlatch click here. For more ratings news on Potlatch click here. Shares of Potlatch closed at $51.36 yesterday.

StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $48.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Douglas Dynamics click here. For more ratings news on Douglas Dynamics click here. Shares of Douglas Dynamics closed at $37.13 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Double Upgrades Mytheresa (MYTE) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoffroy de Mendez upgraded Mytheresa (NYSE: MYTE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Federal Signal (FSS) at Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky initiates coverage on Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) with a Neutral rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Livent Corp. (LTHM) to Buy

Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar upgraded Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CEMEX (CX) to Buy

Citi analyst Andres Cardona upgraded CEMEX (NYSE: CX) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Craig-Hallum Upgrades Marvell (MRVL) to Buy

Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab upgraded Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $85.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Marvell click here. For more ratings news on Marvell click here. Shares of Marvell closed at $63.75 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Buy

BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $353.00. The analyst comments "After conducting a number of field checks over the last few weeks, we are upgrading SNOW to a Buy rating and introducing a price target of $353/share. To go into detail, we spoke with four large enterprise customers as well as an industry analyst firm on spending trends with SNOW and the broader competitive environment. We left our discussions with the following key conclusions. First, we think SNOW is sitting in front of a huge opportunity in a rapidly growing data analytics software market. To this point, even established enterprise customers that currently spend $1MM+/year with SNOW continue to see significant growth potential in their usage over the next few years. In addition, we think SNOW has multiple competitive advantages against its large cloud infrastructure service provider competitors and emerging players (like Databricks (private)). All in, we came away from our fieldwork with a much higher degree of confidence in forecasts both near and longer term."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Eli Lilly (LLY) to Buy (correction)

Citi analyst Andrew Baum upgrades Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to Buy (form Neutral), PT $265.00 (from $210.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading LLY to Buy following >15% sell-off and have increased our PT from $210 to $265 (in line with our DCF-derived NPV). Our adjusted EPS forecasts are 2-20% above consensus. While we never believed in the exuberant initial market launch expectations for BIIB’s Aduhelm, we remain optimistic for the pending outcome of TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2 data set expected in 1Q 2023 and long-term commercial success. We have revised our donanemab risk adjusted peak sales forecasts to $9bn. Near-term, acceleration in Aduhelm adoption would aid LLY’s share price. While our upgrade is predominately valuation driven, we include broad take-homes from our recent one-on-one meeting with LLY’s CEO."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Western Union Co. (WU) to Buy

Citi analyst Andrew Schmidt upgraded Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $27.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading Western Union (WU) to a Buy from Neutral with an unchanged $27 price target (~34% upside). Multiple factors drive our changed view. (i) Recent price action (WU -13% in 3 months vs. S&P 500 +4%) and current ~4.6% dividend yield implies an attractive ~9x FY22 P/E. (ii) We were surprised WU stock was not up following the announced Business Solutions segment divestiture – our analysis shows forward EPS growth and margins should rise... also greater management focus on the core consumer remittance business is a good thing. (iii) The healthy growth of digital (including WU.com) remains an opportunity as does the potential for a lift in remittances from a tighter employment market – to this end, we are constructive on recent management additions which add to digital/enterprise experience and potentially CXO-level depth. (iv) The development of a global digital bank remains a longer-term opportunity. Buy WU."
StreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Five9, Inc (FIVN) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes Jr. upgraded Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $200.00 after the company terminated its merger with Zoom. The analyst commented, "As for the stock on a standalone basis, we continue to believe Five9’s fundamentals remain strong, with digital transformation tailwinds, continued product innovation, large customer momentum, channel and international expansion, partnership traction, strong direct sales execution, and a still underpenetrated TAM all contributing to sustainable 30%+ revenue growth going forward. Based on the revenue projections released in Five9’s August 26 proxy statement, which calls for $833M in CY2022 revenue along with 37% y-o-y growth, we believe FIVN is deserving of a mid-to-high teens revenue multiple, which corresponds with our unchanged price target of $200."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello upgraded Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) from Market Perform to Strong Buy with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "Our Strong Buy rating on the shares of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) reflects our view that the company’s leading position in the attractive boutique fitness market, numerous growth opportunities and relatively attractive valuation more than offset near-term risks related to COVID or execution, with the stock’s recent pullback largely unjustified. Further, we continue to expect a meaningful recovery in key metrics over the coming quarters, which should serve as a catalyst for the stock."
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades Jabil (JBL) to Buy

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin upgraded Jabil (NYSE: JBL) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $68.00 (from $63.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Upgrades Eli Lilly (LLY) to Buy

Berenberg analyst Kerry Holford upgraded Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $270.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Upgrades Loop Industries (LOOP) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal upgraded Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $23.00. The analyst comments "We are revising our rating on Loop to Buy from Neutral based on multiple positive developments over the last six-to-nine months that we believe put the company on a firmer path toward commercialization. These include: (1) recent $56.5M equity investment from SK global chemical Co. Ltd. (SKGC), a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, at $12 per share, giving it a 10% stake in Loop, which provides a level of validation to Loop's recycling technology as well as a strong deployment plan in key international markets; (2) the company's organic efforts to build a greenfield recycling facility in Quebec; (3) partnership with Suez (SZSAY; not rated) for the first Infinite Loop facility in Europe; (4) work on completing the small-scale Infinite Loop demonstration facility at Terrebonne, including production of virgin quality, 100% recycled DMT and MEG monomers, as well as a re-polymerization plant to manufacture Loop branded PET, expected to begin delivering in 2022; and (5) recent launch of recycled plastic prototype bottles in partnership with Evian. In line with our upgrade, we are establishing a $23 price target for the shares."
StreetInsider.com

TD Securities Upgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Buy

TD Securities analyst Bentley Cross upgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Hold to Buy, PT $870.00.The analyst comments "We were ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
