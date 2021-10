Bulgari is adding another gem to its brimming collection of hotels and resorts. The self-described “jeweler of hospitality” has just signed an agreement with owner and developer Gary Safady for a new luxury resort in Los Angeles. Located on 33 acres in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains, Bulgari Resort Los Angeles is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be the brand’s second property to pop up stateside. Bulgari’s first US hotel is slated to open in South Beach, Miami, a year earlier, in 2024. The resort, formerly known as the Retreat, will comprise 58 rooms and suites, the majority of which...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO