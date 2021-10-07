CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Nobel Panel Awards 2021 Prize For Literature To Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (AP) — Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism.”. Born in Zanzibar and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist and Dutch-American Guido Imbens on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for insights into the labour market and "natural experiments", the jury said. The researchers were honoured for providing "new insights about the labour market" and showing "what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments", the Nobel committee said in a statement.
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

3 U.S.-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For Labor Market Research, Framework

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three U.S-based economists won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labor market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education, and for creating the scientific framework to allow conclusions to be drawn from such studies that can’t use traditional methodology. Canadian-born...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
David Julius
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Jamaica Kincaid
Person
Louise Glück
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

Life Lessons From the 1900s That Are Still Relevant Today

The early 1900s were a time of dramatic changes. The Spanish flu pandemic was ravaging the world. The virus struck quickly, inciting fear and stoking panic on a global scale, eventually leading mistrust between people and authorities — much like during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other monumental changes were happening early last century, too. The […]
THORNTON WILDER
Variety

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan and IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco Discuss the Shot to Represent France at the Oscars

Since winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival just over a month ago, French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has emerged as one of the most exciting and relevant new voices of contemporary world cinema with her sophomore outing, “Happening.” Working with a tight budget, a fairly unknown lead actress (Anamaria Vartolomei) and a polarizing topic, Diwan was able to deliver a nuanced and relatable portrayal of Anne, a bright young female student determined to rise above her social upbringing who faces an unwanted pregnancy in 1960’s France — at a time when abortion was considered a crime. “Happening,” based on...
MOVIES
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureates#Ap#Tanzanian#The Swedish Academy#The University Of Kent#British#Ngugi Wa Thiong#French#Japanese#Antiguan American#Austrian
Deadline

Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ Sells Out Globally; Anthony Hopkins & Zen McGrath Join Cast

Embankment and Cross City have sold out on The Son, Florian Zeller’s second feature following the Oscar winning The Father. Joining the previously announced deal with Sony Pictures Classics for the U.S., China and multiple international territories, are: UK, Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia & Iceland (STX), Canada (Elevation), France (Orange), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Sun), CIS (Exponenta), Japan (Kino), Australia & New Zealand (Transmission), Airlines (Echo Lake), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Empire), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Korea (Green Narae). Filming has now wrapped on the movie, with Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins having joined the cast, which was previously announced as featuring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. Producers are Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie, Christophe Spadone and Zeller. The film is again adapted from a Zeller stage play, forming a trilogy with his plays The Father and The Mother. The Son follows Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath).
MOVIES
Variety

BAFTA Cancels Los Angeles Britannia Awards for the Second Year Running

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) annual Britannia Awards, presented by the organization’s Los Angeles branch, has been canceled for the second year in a row. No reason was provided for the cancellation of the awards, but they will return in 2022, the BAFTA said. “BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022, for the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA Bafta Student Awards and Breakthrough USA – which we will announce the new cohort for later in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

BAFTA Postpones 2021 Britannia Awards (Exclusive)

The Britannia Awards, the annual star-studded bash organized by the British Academy’s L.A. branch, has been postponed to next year. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the 2021 edition of the event, traditionally held in late October in the Beverly Hilton hotel, has been pushed back to 2022. No direct reason was given by BAFTA, but the move comes following last year’s cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 American Film Market, which generally takes place the following week in Los Angeles, has this year moved — again — to a virtual edition due to COVID-impacted travel regulations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Massive Winemaking Complex, Architect Owen Luder Dies, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARCHAEOLOGY BLOTTER: VICE EDITION. Archaeologists in Israel said that they have found a winemaking complex in the town of Yavne that is around 500 years old and that could churn out some 500,000 gallons a year in its heyday, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, scientists working in Utah have found evidence that humans there were enjoying tobacco more than 12,000 years ago, Reuters reports. It is the earliest record of human tobacco use ever uncovered. A very cool quote from one archaeologist: “On a global scale, tobacco is the king of intoxicant plants, and now we can directly trace...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Black History Month: London Underground map reimagined to honour the Black people who shaped Britain

A special version of London’s Tube map has been produced, with stations named after Black figures who influenced and shaped British history. Stations on the Black History Tube Map have been renamed for people including George Bridgetower, a virtuoso violinist who lived in London in the early 19th century, and British abolitionist Mary Prince, who escaped enslavement in Bermuda and went on to dictate an anti-slavery memoir.The map was produced by Transport for London in partnership with the Brixton-based Black Cultural Archives to mark Black History Month, which takes place each October.Other Black British figures honoured by the map are...
SOCIETY
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ and More

The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,’ written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” and Apichatpong Weerakethakul’s Tilda Swinton starrer “Memoria.” The full lineup joins the previously announced world premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
MOVIES
kasu.org

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize in literature

Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won this year's Nobel Prize in literature. "For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the Swedish Academy announced Thursday morning. The award comes with more than $1 million in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize in literature

Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won this year's Nobel Prize in literature. "For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the Swedish Academy announced Thursday morning. The award comes with more than $1 million in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy