Chart Industries (GTLS) Announces SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. Department of Energy
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, has been notified of its U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) funding award for our Sustainable Energy Solutions Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ (“CCC”) technology.www.streetinsider.com
