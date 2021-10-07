CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Chart Industries (GTLS) Announces SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. Department of Energy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, has been notified of its U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) funding award for our Sustainable Energy Solutions Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ (“CCC”) technology.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Bee Vectoring Technologies Signs First Commercial Industry Partnership

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Product In-Licensing Partnership with CBC BIOGARD Accelerates BVT's EU Market Entry. Deal with industry leader is BVT's first commercial partnership and enables first EU revenues. Extends BVT solution into...
INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

Concrete industry says carbon capture a key to hitting emissions targets

(Reuters) – Global cement and concrete makers on Tuesday laid out steps to cut carbon dioxide emissions 25% by 2030 and to reach zero net emissions by mid-century, relying on more carbon-free energy, new chemistry and manufacturing technology, and carbon capture. Cement, the glue of concrete, accounts for about 7%...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Canada Oil Industry Wants Government To Pay For Carbon Capture

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers has asked the federal government to provide 75 percent of the funding necessary for building carbon capture capabilities, Reuters has reported, citing a senior CAPP official. The association's proposal is for the funding to take the form of tax credits for the industry, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
Phys.org

New tool for energy sector models carbon capture incentives

The Biden administration has made reducing CO2 emissions a policy priority. Although debate continues over how much to reduce and how quickly, it seems unavoidable that the power sector will face growing pressure to deeply reduce its CO2 emissions. But these efforts cannot be concerned solely with reducing CO2. Both cost and grid reliability—especially after events in Texas in early 2021—must be considered as well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energy.gov

DOE Invests $45 Million to Decarbonize the Natural Gas Power and Industrial Sectors Using Carbon Capture and Storage

DOE Invests $45 Million to Decarbonize the Natural Gas Power and Industrial Sectors Using Carbon Capture and Storage. Point-Source Carbon Capture Can Filter At Least 95% of Emissions from Natural Gas and Industrial Operations, Help Meet Biden Administration Climate Goals. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today...
WASHINGTON, DC
CleanTechnica

Carbon Capture’s Other Dirty Secret: Nowhere To Put It (Part 1 of 2)

Recently, I’ve been on a bit of a jag about “blue” hydrogen. I always put it in double quotes because it’s such a PR euphemism. There are many idiotic colors being proposed for hydrogen in the past few years. There’s black hydrogen, sometimes falsely called “brown” hydrogen, which comes from gasifying coal, with 20-35x the mass of CO2 as of hydrogen produced. There’s “grey” hydrogen, which is actually black hydrogen too, made from steam reformation of natural gas with 8-10x the mass of CO2 as hydrogen produced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Energy#Gtls#Streetinsider Premium#Chart Industries#Ccc#Eagle Materials Inc#Co2#Doe
Black Enterprise

U.S. Department of Energy Announces New $2.5M Prize to Support Diversity in Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) launched its new Inclusive Energy Innovation Prize (IEIP) awarding up to $2.5 million in cash prizes to underrepresented groups in climate technology. The prize money will go towards helping organizations and groups supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in communities that have been underrepresented in climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the Path Towards Carbon Neutrality

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FSE:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce that the final agreements have been signed to acquire Clean Carbon Equity ("CCE") (LOI -July 30, 2021) an arm's length private company existing under the laws of British Columbia (the "Acquisition").
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Forum Energy Technologies, SMD, Saab Seaeye Limited

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Forum Energy Technologies, SMD, Saab Seaeye Limited, Oceaneering, ECA, TechnipFMC plc, Deep Ocean Engineering, , Inc., Saipem, IKM, L3 Calzoni, TMT, Argus Remote Systems.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WATE

Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A group studying the economics of offshore wind energy in the U.S. says building and operating the nascent industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years. The report by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind comes as states on both coasts […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate group urges beefier electric grid

Iowa should prioritize updates to its electrical power grid in the coming years to protect residents from outages caused by devastating storms and to meet increased demands that will follow the rise of electric vehicles. That is the latest recommendation from a group of more than 200 university and college professors and researchers who released […] The post Climate group urges beefier electric grid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Canada pledges action on methane as momentum builds for COP26

Energy exporter Canada on Monday promised tough action against methane, a major contributor to climate change, as momentum builds for an ambitious global deal in Glasgow next month. Twenty-four more nations pledged action against methane in a virtual meeting led by the United States and the European Union, which earlier announced a joint initiative on the potent gas. Canada will aim to reduce methane from its oil and gas sector by at least 75 percent by 2030 from 2012 levels, becoming the first country to back a goal by the International Energy Agency, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. "A 75 percent target is an important goal, and we encourage other oil- and gas-producing nations to adopt it," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hackaday.com

Creating Methane From Captured Carbon Dioxide And The Future Of Carbon Capture

There’s something intrinsically simple about the concept of carbon (CO2) capture: you simply have the CO2 molecules absorbed or adsorbed by something, after which you separate the thus captured CO2 and put it somewhere safe. Unfortunately, in physics and chemistry what seems easy and straightforward tends to be anything but simple, let alone energy efficient. While methods for carbon capture have been around for decades, making it economically viable has always been a struggle.
CHEMISTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) Announced Today a Business Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK:CCTC) ('CCTI' or the 'Company'), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient stabilized fuel, today announced a business update. 'We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy