Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Gains 4% After Beating Q3 Estimates, Analysts Bullish on Optimistic Outlook and Compelling Valuation

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) are up 4% in pre-open Thursday after the denim company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company reported EPS of $0.48, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37....

