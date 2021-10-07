Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB: SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ("Sail Pond" or the "Project") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include:
