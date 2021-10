Charm of Finches are an indie-folk sister duo out of Melbourne, Australia. Best known for their brilliant chamber pop elements, otherworldly aesthetics, and haunting compositions that are ridden with melancholy and darkness due to the deterioration of our natural world, the sisters have created a movement within their music to make the world a better place. On their latest single, “Heavy” the duo express feelings of grief and anger in a society that continues to lose sight of what matters for our future. The sisters confide: “The song reflects on how, in this modern world, we have in many ways lost our connection to nature. Consumerism and a culture of narcissism are coping mechanisms to fill the void where that future shock, emptiness and sadness would be.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO