Form 8-K ALX ONCOLOGY HOLDINGS For: Oct 04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FRISCO, TEXAS, October 7, 2021 -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. ("NOG") to sell its assets in the Bakken shale for $154 million in cash, subject to adjustment and customary closing conditions. The properties being sold include non-operated interests in over 400 producing wells (65.9 net) with recent production of greater than 4,500 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (approximately 65% oil). The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will have an effective date of October 1, 2021. Comstock expects to recognize a pre-tax loss of $130-$140 million on the divestiture. EnergyNet is acting as exclusive advisor to Comstock on the sale.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO