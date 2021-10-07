CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Gold Plans First Drill Program After Completing 3D Modelling at the Eagle Mine Property

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a 2,500-3,000 metre ("m") Phase I drill program based on the recently completed 3D geological and structural model at the Company's 100% controlled Eagle Mine Property ("Eagle") in Quebec, Canada. Eagle is a 77-hectare property that hosts the historical Eagle Mine and covers a key segment of the past-producing Eagle-Telbel Mine Trend, which produced 1.1 million ounces of gold between 1974 and 1993[1] under much lower gold prices than those prevailing today. Eagle is not currently a part of the Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") that is held by a 50-50 joint venture ("JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico").

