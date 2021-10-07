Cytokinetics (CYTK) Outlines Go-To-Market Strategy for Omecamtiv Mecarbil and Provides Updates on Cardiovascular Pipeline
Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) plans to outline the company's go-to-market strategy for omecamtiv mecarbil in the United States, and present updates on the company's advancing cardiovascular pipeline and strategies to build a commercial franchise at "Charting the Commercial Course," an Analyst and Investor Day today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time in New York and live online. The company also plans to present the clinical trial design for SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).
