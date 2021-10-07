CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cytokinetics (CYTK) Outlines Go-To-Market Strategy for Omecamtiv Mecarbil and Provides Updates on Cardiovascular Pipeline

 7 days ago

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) plans to outline the company's go-to-market strategy for omecamtiv mecarbil in the United States, and present updates on the company's advancing cardiovascular pipeline and strategies to build a commercial franchise at "Charting the Commercial Course," an Analyst and Investor Day today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time in New York and live online. The company also plans to present the clinical trial design for SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

StreetInsider.com

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Cyprium Announces Positive Clinical Data for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate

Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cyprium"), a Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) ("Fortress") partner company, with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sentynl"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited ("Zydus"), today announced positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis). In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients. These data will be presented as a virtual poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
StreetInsider.com

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Announces Progress in its KRAS Portfolio, New Gene Therapy Programs, and Updates on Advancements Across its R&D Pipeline

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on genetic diseases and cancers, is announcing meaningful progress in its KRAS cancer portfolio, new programs in gene therapy, and advancements in cardiorenal and early-stage Mendelian programs at its second annual R&D Day today. BridgeBio will also discuss how it is broadening the scope of its R&D engine with the launch of its new early-stage research institute, BridgeBioX.
outsourcing-pharma.com

Merck to acquire Acceleron Pharma, strengthening cardiovascular pipeline

Merck (MSD outside the US and Canada) will acquire Acceleron in a deal worth around $11.5bn. Founded in 2003, Acceleron works in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech is focused on the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta superfamily of proteins that play a central role in the regulation of cell growth, differentiation and repair.
StreetInsider.com

Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop...
StreetInsider.com

Enanta Pharma (ENTA) Provides Update on NASH FXR Agonist Programs

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today provides an update on its two clinical stage farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists, EDP-305 and EDP-297, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). A pre-planned interim analysis of a subset of patients through week 12 in the Phase 2b ARGON-2 study of EDP-305 as a monotherapy and data from its Phase 1 clinical study of EDP-297 provided meaningful information on dose selection and characterization for these compounds. Enanta has made a business decision to prioritize combination approaches through an out-licensing strategy for further development of these two programs and does not plan to continue further development internally.
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit.
StreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (the "Fund"), currently trading under the ticker symbol "PSIL" on the NYSE Arca exchange.
StreetInsider.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Announces Publication of Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the publication of peer-reviewed results from a prospective, open-label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). A similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The study appears in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment.
StreetInsider.com

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Provides Business Update; Expects Q3'21 Revenues to be Lower than Q2'21

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces that it expects its Q3 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be lower than its Q2 2021 testing revenues given the overall lower levels of COVID-19 testing during the summer months. However, based on the recent uptick in COVID-19 testing (due in part to various government and employer-imposed mandates) and the Company's growing customer base for testing services, the Company anticipates Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be in-line the record levels achieved in Q1 of this year, despite recently decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates.
AFP

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck on Monday applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease. Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent. It also prevented 100 percent of deaths compared to a placebo, but the sample size was relatively small and the figure can't yet be reliably extrapolated. Merck, which is called MSD outside the United States and Canada, said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
AFP

Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
