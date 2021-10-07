🎙 Grow Hays is growing; new position created to address recruitment, retention

Grow Hays, an economic development organization dedicated to Ellis County, is set to grow itself, with the creation of a director of recruitment and retainment position. "Essentially, when we approached the city and the county and our funding partners this year, we asked for a little bit of an increase because we want to add a position to put somebody on board who can focus on recruiting new businesses — whether it be retail, industrial distribution, ... commercial," said Grow Hays Executive Director Doug Williams. "We want to up our game in that area and put a little more focus on the recruitment of new businesses to our community."