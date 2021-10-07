CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

🎙 Grow Hays is growing; new position created to address recruitment, retention

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grow Hays, an economic development organization dedicated to Ellis County, is set to grow itself, with the creation of a director of recruitment and retainment position. "Essentially, when we approached the city and the county and our funding partners this year, we asked for a little bit of an increase because we want to add a position to put somebody on board who can focus on recruiting new businesses — whether it be retail, industrial distribution, ... commercial," said Grow Hays Executive Director Doug Williams. "We want to up our game in that area and put a little more focus on the recruitment of new businesses to our community."

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Resource homes needed for Homeward Bound respite program

High Plains Mental Health Center is needing resource parents to serve regional children through our Homeward Bound respite care program. This innovative program provides additional resources for families with a child who experiences emotional or behavioral challenges. Homeward Bound resource families open their hearts and their homes to welcome children...
ADVOCACY
Hays Post

HaysMed recognizes Customer Care Representative of the Year

Heather Schumacher, was recently recognized with the 2021 Debra Boeken Customer Care Representative of the Year award. A CCR is a vital part of the patient care team and serves as the right hand of the unit’s Charge Nurse and as an asset to every member of the team. CCRs do whatever is needed in order to help patients and visitors be comfortable on the unit; make available whatever supplies that are needed but that are not currently on the unit; and be carry out a myriad of tasks that are needed to help make the shift run very smoothly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hays, KS
Business
Ellis County, KS
Government
Hays, KS
Government
City
Hays, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy