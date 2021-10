Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Profit after tax is now projected to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. The outlook is revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. In connection with the release of Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021 on 25 August 2021 we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m for 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO