SLANG Worldwide to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that Chris Driessen, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is being held in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City and virtually on October 14-15, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
