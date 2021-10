Conagra Brands Inc. reported fiscal first quarter net income totaling $235.4 million, or 49 cents per share, down from $329.0 million, or 67 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 50 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 48 cents. Sales of $2.653 billion were down from $2.679 billion but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.539 billion. The decline was attributed, in part, to divestitures of the Peter Pan, Egg Beaters and H.K. Anderson businesses. Remaining brands include Vlasic, Duncan Hines and Healthy Choice. In a statement Chief Executive Sean Connolly said the company is on track...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO