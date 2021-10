When it comes to reading ebooks, Kobo is a name you might not know, but you should. The Canadian-Japanese manufacturer has built a strong name for itselves in the ereader world. It’s earnt this reputation by pumping out solid products regularly since it started in 2010. Now, just six months after its latest offering in the Kobo Elipsa, the ereader maker has announced not one, but two new ebook reading devices, with the Kobo Sage headlining the launch alongside the Kobo Libra 2. Both are available to pre-order now directly from the Kobo Store, although the Kobo Sage has already sold out. If you’d like to wait till they hit stores, you’ll have to wait till October 19.

