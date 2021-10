Shares of Conagra (CAG) are higher during pre-market trading today after the firm surpassed earnings and revenue estimates. Despite outperforming analysts expectations, revenue and earnings results were down from the prior year. The reasoning for this is pretty simple as the 2020 quarter's results were boosted by stay-at-home food demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Investors and analysts clearly expected the outcome as shares of the company are up after the report.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO