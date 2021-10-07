What we know about Bruins' second line after Charlie Coyle's preseason debut

There are so many question marks for the Bruins heading into this season with a new goalie, offseason additions at every position, and the departure of 15-year Bruins veteran David Krejci. But after Wednesday’s sixth and final preseason game we may have received some important answers about what to expect for the Bruins’ second line this season.

Is Charlie Coyle healthy? Will Coyle be able to successfully step into Krejci’s role? Will the second line chemistry be there between Coyle and linemates Craig Smith and Taylor Hall?

We seem to have gotten at least an early answer to all of those Wednesday night, when the second line factored into two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Is Coyle healthy? YES

Though it has taken the entirety of training camp for Coyle to get healthy and game-ready after his offseason knee surgery, he seems to be moving smoothly.

“Tonight’s only one game but it’s a good start for him,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“I thought Charlie was solid through the middle in terms of accelerating and kicking it out, so playing north-south hockey I thought was good for them. They used their speed on the wings, Charlie was obviously able to keep up. First game [for Coyle], so there were some shifts that he was more fatigued than the other guys just from lack of game action.”

In comparison to the lingering knee issues Coyle was playing with last season, Cassidy said he already has noticed a difference in Coyle’s stride.

“He looks more fluid,” Cassidy said. “There were nights last year where Charlie didn't look himself.”

Cassidy also explained that last season, though Coyle insisted he was fine to play, the Bruins’ medical staff had known of his knee condition. Coyle opted to play out the season and try to manage the injury until the summer, when it could be fixed without him missing any regular season games.

“You know now that he had a bit of a knee issue and he said he’s just going to have to play through it because once he gets it fixed, that's it. So he did. I think obviously more games will show you that his pace can get back up there, or the recovery, or the power,” Cassidy said.

Are there early signs of second-line chemistry? YES

Coyle being healthy is just the first piece of the puzzle for the Bruins’ second line. Next comes the chemistry he must have between his right winger Craig Smith and left winger Taylor Hall.

Once again, based off Wednesday’s game, there’s reason to be optimistic that the line could have decent chemistry and therefore a high rate of production.

Coyle himself got the scoring started for the Bruins in the first period, cleaning up a second rebound after shots from Brad Marchand and Smith didn't make it in. Next, it was Hall cashing in a rebound after a defensive zone faceoff win and outlet pass by Coyle allowed Smith to streak in down the wing and fire a shot that ricocheted off the pads of Vitek Vanecek for Hall to scoop in as he drove to the net.

Cassidy spoke about the positives he saw from that line combination so far:

“They attacked well, Smitty is good for that, playing off the shot, like the goal they scored. Taylor Hall drives inside, outworks [John] Carlson to the front of the net. Sometimes the goalie will squeeze that, sometimes he won't but if you're not going there you’ll never get those type of goals. I liked that part of it. I thought Charlie was solid through the middle.”

When asked about his opinion of his line’s chemistry postgame, Coyle said, “It's a work in progress. Of course when you get rewarded that's nice. I thought we had some decent plays and definitely some stuff to build on.”

Will Coyle solidify the second-line center job for opening night? YES

Though Jack Studnicka had a solid preseason and at times looked good alongside Hall and Smith in game action, Coyle wasted no time proving that finding another option for center on that line wouldn't be necessary, at least for now.

Coyle was the obvious choice since the day that Krejci stepped away, and with the health questions answered it seems Studnicka may once again be on the outside looking in for now.

If nothing else, Cassidy was able to get a good enough look at Studnicka’s ability to hold his own with that line if at some point in the season it becomes necessary to slot him there.

“Jack did a great job when he was in there, Jack played well with anybody. He played with the kids, too, a few games. And Charlie was good in there. So that's certainly a good problem to have when your center-icemen are going,” Cassidy said of the competition Studnicka provided.

Should you have high hopes for the Bruins’ second line with Coyle at center? YES

One way or another, Coyle will have to be a more impactful player for the Bruins this season. As the second-line center, he has to be. More offense, more ice time, more assists. And there are reasons to be optimistic that all of that can happen for him:

1. His knee has been repaired after playing an entire season with an avulsion fracture in his left kneecap and a small tear of the patellar tendon. In the Bruins’ final preseason game, the only match Coyle has participated in since last season, he appeared comfortable and recovered. His strides were smooth, and both he and Cassidy acknowledged progress in his range of motion and skating strength from last year.

2. He’s now between two more dominant goal scorers. Last season Coyle worked mostly alongside Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie, but Hall and Smith bring a different offensive firepower and consistency than them. Alongside Krejci, Hall scored eight goals in his 16 regular season games for Boston, while DeBrusk had five goals total on the season. Having Hall and Smith should help Coyle boost his stats this season.

3. He’ll have more consistency with linemates, because there's little chance that Hall or Smith will move either up or down the lineup (barring injuries). Coyle will spend a majority of the time building chemistry with those two. That's as opposed to last year when the third line was constantly shaken up, and at some points Coyle was even moved to wing.

If Hall-Coyle-Smith is a lock, the chemistry will get a chance to grow and the potential for this line will be high.