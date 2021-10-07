CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential short-term debt fix as US default looms

By Raquel Martin
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With less than two weeks before the country defaults, Democrats and Republicans are finally making progress on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

On Wednesday, Democrats said they are considering Republicans’ short-term proposal to raise the debt ceiling by $300 billion through December.

The potential deal comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continues to warn that if Congress doesn’t act it could cause an economic meltdown.

“The urgency of the debt ceiling situation demands immediate attention,” said Yellen. “Let me be clear, this would be a catastrophic outcome.”

The White House is not yet sold on the proposed short-term deal. Press Secretary Jen Psaki criticized Republicans for refusing not to do more, saying the American people need certainty.

“We don’t need to kick the can,” said Psaki. “Every day brings additional risks. The American people are looking at their retirement accounts, looking at their social security savings, members of the military worrying about their payments.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he opposes helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling and isn’t sure he would even support the proposed short-term deal.

“I don’t know. I have to see how it’s structured, but I don’t see how that gets us much because we are right back in the same boat in December,” said Graham.

It’s unclear if or when we will see a deal and protentional vote on the short-term solution.

NBC News

McConnell offers Democrats a short-term fix in debt ceiling standoff

Top Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a deal to allow the government to extend its ability to borrow money to pay bills for another two months. Democrats have slammed Republicans for refusing to join them to raise the debt limit, with Republicans telling Democrats to do it on their own.Oct. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
recordargusnews.com

Congress sees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. Mc- Connell made the offer shortly before Republicans were prepared to block legislation to suspend the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
