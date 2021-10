Castles! Everyone likes castles when they own the castles in question, and if not then everyone hates castles and wants to be in charge of the castle. Lineage II Aden feels your pain, and thus it is letting guilds fight over who gets the most castle-y castles in the land with its new weekly castle siege battles. You can castle your way on over and castle your enemies in the castle until they castle themselves. (Feel free to substitute any verbs you want in that sentence.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO