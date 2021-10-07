On the Move: 7 October 2021
New York-based real estate investment and development company SomeraRoad has hired Mark Stevens as a project manager for its Nashville office. Stevens previously worked for Nashville-based development firm Southern Land Company. At SomeraRoad, he will manage ground-up and adaptive reuse construction projects. Stevens’ first role will focus on the near-term groundbreaking of SomeraRoad’s 346-unit Class-A multifamily project at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. in Wedgewood-Houston.www.nashvillepost.com
