LANCASTER, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster is excited to announce that Bluehouse Greenhouse, Inc. (BHGH) is coming to the City to build a 62-acre greenhouse production facility that uses leading-edge technology to sustainably grow fruits and vegetables. "The BHGH facility will use an advanced closed loop sustainable ecosystem design to create the optimal environment for plant life, increasing quality, production, and consistency," Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. "This is the future of farming, and we are thrilled that Lancaster will help to foster this unique and critically needed agriculture technology."

