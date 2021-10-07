CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ideal Option Treatment Clinic Opens Inside Carrs-Safeway Anchorage

Cover picture for the articleIdeal Option, a national leader in evidence-based medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, and Carrs-Safeway, one of the largest grocery retail chains in Alaska, have teamed up to make recovery from addiction easier to sustain. Eligible Ideal Option patients can now schedule their follow up appointments inside the store’s Wellness Center, located at 1650 W. Northern Lights Boulevard in Anchorage.

