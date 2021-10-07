The Mercury’s Sound Off for Thursday, October 7
Why is it that the best country in the world has the absolute worst people in charge? General Milley is a gossip without parallel and probably a wannabe traitor, Joe Biden lies about everything, Kamala Harris laughs even about historical slavery injustices, and Nancy Pelosi can’t even follow her own rules. Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother to get into the USA. Would you entrust your pension plan to Pelosi or Biden? You are insane if you say yes.www.pottsmerc.com
