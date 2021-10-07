CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Bette Banjack: James Roskos (1940-2021) — In remembrance of a life well-lived

By Bette Banjack
Mercury
Cover picture for the articleThis article first appeared in The Phoenix in the mid-2000s as well as a page in my Neighborhood Kitchens Cookbook. In the early 1960s, Joan Pomian of St. Clair and Jim Roskos of Phoenixville met. Joan was attending nursing school at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Reading. On weekends Jim and his buddies would go the dances at St. Joe’s. I guess you can figure the rest out. They will be celebrating their 41st anniversary as they were married in October 1963 in St. Clair. St. Clair is what most of us refer to as the coal region just off route 61 in Schuylkill County, about 90 minutes to 2 hours from here.

