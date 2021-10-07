CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 70s, showers and storms likely

By Demetrius Ivory
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Cloudy with a 80% chance of showers Thursday, storms possible – especially in the morning. High Temps: 72, Lakeside: 68. Cloudy tonight with a 50% chance of showers, storms possible. Low: 61. Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Friday with 50% chance of showers, storms possible. High Temps: 74, Lakeside:...

Mesoscale Discussion on threat of severe storms this Monday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area

Mesoscale Discussion 1832 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1237 PM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 Areas affected...portions of north-central IL...eastern WI and northwestern MI Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 111737Z - 111930Z Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent SUMMARY...Ongoing convection ahead of the upper low may pose a risk for damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado through much of the afternoon. However, cloud cover and stratiform rain cast considerable uncertainty on the convective evolution. DISCUSSION...As of 12:15 CDT, a well-defined upper low was located near the Mississippi river along the border of MO and IL. To the east, remnant convection and precipitation were ongoing across much of central and northern IL. Despite dense cloud cover, low-level warm advection ahead of the upper low has warmed surface temperatures into the low to mid 70s as far north as the IL WI border. With low-level moisture in place (mid 60s F surface dewpoints) SPC mesoanalysis shows weak buoyancy (MLCAPE of 500-1000 J/kg) has developed. Continued low-level advection and the arrival of strong dynamic lift ahead of a jet streak around the base of the upper low may support some additional destabilization, though the magnitude remains uncertain. The strong ascent timed with the arrival of the upper jet will also support very strong shear profiles across much of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Regional model sounding and VWPs showing 0-6 km shear of 50-60 kts with backed low-level flow also supporting large low-level hodographs. Thus, supercells would be the expected storm mode with a risk for damaging winds, hail, and perhaps a tornado or two. Convective evolution of the ongoing cluster of storms across north-central IL remains highly uncertain given the lack of stronger buoyancy and continued development of showers and thunderstorms ahead of the best kinematic environment northeast of the upper low. While several weakly rotating embedded elements have been observed over the last hour in central IL, the lack of greater buoyancy may result in poor storm organization this afternoon. Strong low-level shear (0-1 srh 200-300 m2/s2) and forcing will more than likely support some severe risk, through the evolution maybe very gradual and limited spatially. Farther downstream across portions of northern lower MI, greater clearing will likely support better buoyancy through much of the afternoon. Somewhat removed from the better dynamics of the upper low, a few strong/severe storms, including a supercell, may develop with a risk mainly for damaging winds. Despite the better buoyancy, the stronger flow aloft and better shear are forecast to arrive later in the diurnal cycle poorly timed with destabilization. As such, confidence also remains low on severe weather potential. Trends are being monitored for a possible weather watch though overall uncertainty remains very high.
ENVIRONMENT
Mesoscale Discussion: Storms weakening – Tornado Watch will be allowed to expire at 9PM CDT…

Mesoscale Discussion 1836 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0816 PM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 Areas affected...northeast Illinois through northwest Indiana Concerning...Tornado Watch 521... Valid 8:16 - 8:45PM CDT The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 521 continues. SUMMARY...While a strong wind gust or brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out with low-topped band of convection moving through northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana during the next hour. Overall threat is becoming increasingly marginal. Remaining parts of WW 251 will be allowed to expire at 9PM CDT. DISCUSSION...Overall trend has been for storms to weaken during the past hour or so as they move northeast into air that has been largely overturned by downstream convection developing along the warm conveyor belt. A band of low-topped convection from the southeast part of Chicago metro area into northwest Indiana might remain capable of producing a strong wind gust during the next hour, but the very marginal thermodynamic environment suggests the severe threat should continue to wane.
ENVIRONMENT
Mesoscale Discussion – update on Tornado Watch

Areas affected...central and north-central IL Concerning...Tornado Watch 521... Valid 3:40PM - 5PM CDT The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 521 continues. SUMMARY...The risk for wind damage and a couple of transient mesovortices capable of a short-lived/weak tornado, will probably maximize over the next 1-2 hours as a bowing squall line quickly moves northeastward across north-central IL. DISCUSSION...Radar mosaic shows a maturing squall line in the vicinity of a surface low over west-central IL. The airmass over the northern third of IL is moist (mid 60s surface dewpoints) but clouds have tempered overall destabilization this afternoon. Nonetheless, weak buoyancy noted in RAP forecast soundings will aid in storm vigor as the squall line moves northeast across central and northwest IL through the early evening. The primary risk will be damaging gusts in association with surging areas of the squall line, but a short-lived tornado is possible with more intense eddies/mesovortices that become sustained as this activity moves across the I-74 and I-80 corridors during the next few hours. One limitation that may limit the overall severe risk is weaker shear evident at the Davenport, IA 88D VAD and this may limit the severe risk near the MS River.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Chicago, IL
Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan until 7PM CDT…

..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED... The affected areas were... Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... The thunderstorms have weakened and no longer poses a significant threat to boaters. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

