Michigan State

Michigan man at large after shooting Ohio State Trooper during traffic stop on I-75

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXdsm_0cJvF26B00

(WWJ) -- Ohio State Troopers are searching for a Michigan man who shot an officer after a traffic stop on I-75 south of Toledo.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when Officer Josef Brobst pulled over a black 2016 Chevy Suburban for speeding in Hancock County.

The driver, 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn of Michigan, reportedly struggled with the trooper, then shot him with his own service weapon and fled.

His Chevy Suburban was recovered, but Hathorn remains on the run.

The trooper who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Hathorn is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or or 1-877-262-3764.

