‘Significant’ price rises will continue and more energy firms will collapse, Ofgem warns

Energy regulator Ofgem has warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in the light of soaring gas prices.

Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, chair of Ofgem Jonathan Brearley said that customers will face “an extremely difficult time” as rising costs “are ultimately passed through to bills”.

He also warned that the price cap will be likely to increase, saying that “it is designed to reflect fair costs and therefore will need to adjust over time to reflect the changes in fuel prices”.

Mr Brearley said that more company failures were to be expected, saying: “Already we have seen twelve companies exit the market.. Given the continued volatility of the market it is likely that more suppliers will exit the market. I appreciate the difficulties of those working in those companies and for their customers.”

