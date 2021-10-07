CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 7th

myarklamiss.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, LA. – (10/07/21) TODAY: Happy Thursday! It’s almost Friday and today is looking like a very beautiful day ahead. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures a bit warmer in the middle to upper 80s. Winds at the surface will start to return back out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and rain chances will be near zero.

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, October 13 Morning Forecast

Our next storm system is moving into the area and it’s going to bring an unsettled Hump Day for us. A warm front has been moving in and that hasn’t brought much activity aside from cloud cover to the region. Meanwhile, a line of strong to severe storms moving out of the middle of the country will be approaching the Ozarks through this morning. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms should push in after sunrise, gradually fading by late morning as it pushes across Hwy. 65. There may be a flare-up in coverage and intensity of the storms during the afternoon as the line pushes across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Severe weather chances look pretty low generally, and that’s mainly due to a lack of instability and a weakening of the cold front. That said, there will be a fair amount of wind energy to organize storms and there may be a window during the afternoon for instability levels to perk up ahead of the line. So, with that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of an isolated severe storm or two. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across parts of the area as a result. With a boundary draped across the area Wednesday night through Thursday and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we may see a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms break out. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler day on Thursday. The rain would tend to taper off by Thursday evening. One last wave of wet weather will impact the area late Thursday night into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will likely take a tumble too Friday accompanied by gusty winds. Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate. A nice weekend will follow as drier, cooler air floods the area. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure builds in and holds strong over the weekend providing for pleasant conditions and lots of sunshine. The pattern should remain quiet into early next week with temperatures only slowly climbing.
ENVIRONMENT
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 15: Patchy fog
ROCKWOOD, TN
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 13th

We start our Wednesday morning with cloudy conditions around the region. Humidity levels will be much higher through the day. Temperatures will linger in the 70s all day for most of the region. Rain showers and thunderstorms are also looking to be in the region all day. Heavier rainfall totals will stay more to the southeastern corner of the region, with some areas getting around 4-6 inches of rain. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 7AM today until 1PM tomorrow for Coleman, Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Mason, Menard, and Sutton counties. The rest of the region will have anywhere from a quarter-inch around Sterling City up to three inches from Ozona to Ballinger. Localized flooding can be expected, so driving through lower level areas with higher water is strongly discouraged. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday, coming in various direction around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have lingering showers sticking around for a bit. Lows will only be in the 50s and 60s and winds will be back to the calm side. A few early morning showers will still be here then we are looking to clear out the skies tomorrow. Sunny skies can be expected to appear by the mid morning hours. Highs will be back to the mid to upper 80s. With the excess water, we will have more muggy conditions for tomorrow as well. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be coming back to the region starting on Friday, dropping us to the 70s. The fall-like conditions and temperatures will stick around through the weekend and into next week. As we head into next week Tuesday, another round of showers look to be in the forecast around the region. These showers will be wide-spread and we won’t be getting as much rain as today, but it will still add to our rain totals for the month of October, giving us close to our monthly quota. Highs by next Tuesday will drop to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs. Overnight lows will be down to the 40s through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Wednesday morning forecast October 13th

Temperatures are warming slightly, putting the coast in the upper 60s to 70s and interior in the 70s. A frost advisory is in effect in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys until 9:00 am with temperatures reaching as low as 33 degrees. Winds are calmer through the day around...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Monroe, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Watch Out For Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected.   (Credit: CBS) The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset. The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round. Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73. THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
Ronks (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ronks

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ronks: Wednesday, October 13: Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain
RONKS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Clear Skies

Comments / 0

Community Policy