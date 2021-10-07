Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 7th

We start our Wednesday morning with cloudy conditions around the region. Humidity levels will be much higher through the day. Temperatures will linger in the 70s all day for most of the region. Rain showers and thunderstorms are also looking to be in the region all day. Heavier rainfall totals will stay more to the southeastern corner of the region, with some areas getting around 4-6 inches of rain. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 7AM today until 1PM tomorrow for Coleman, Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Mason, Menard, and Sutton counties. The rest of the region will have anywhere from a quarter-inch around Sterling City up to three inches from Ozona to Ballinger. Localized flooding can be expected, so driving through lower level areas with higher water is strongly discouraged. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday, coming in various direction around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have lingering showers sticking around for a bit. Lows will only be in the 50s and 60s and winds will be back to the calm side. A few early morning showers will still be here then we are looking to clear out the skies tomorrow. Sunny skies can be expected to appear by the mid morning hours. Highs will be back to the mid to upper 80s. With the excess water, we will have more muggy conditions for tomorrow as well. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be coming back to the region starting on Friday, dropping us to the 70s. The fall-like conditions and temperatures will stick around through the weekend and into next week. As we head into next week Tuesday, another round of showers look to be in the forecast around the region. These showers will be wide-spread and we won’t be getting as much rain as today, but it will still add to our rain totals for the month of October, giving us close to our monthly quota. Highs by next Tuesday will drop to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs. Overnight lows will be down to the 40s through the weekend.

