Indiana Launches $540 Million Grant Program To Support Early Childhood Education Programs
INDIANAPOLIS – Today the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced new Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grants, intended to support child care, early care, and education and out-of-school time programs that have faced increased costs and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be distributed across at least two grant rounds, with the first round covering three months of providers’ operating expenses, allowing them to stabilize their operations and invest in their businesses to build capacity for the future.city-countyobserver.com
