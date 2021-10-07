Indiana Launches $540 Million Grant Program To Support Early Childhood Education Programs

When Clayton Norlen and his spouse, Aenon Johnson, started thinking about having children, one of their main priorities was finding child care that was just the right fit. “I believe in the power of education, and I wanted to see that for my daughter in early childhood education during those formative years,” Norlen said. “Learning colors, learning shapes, learning letters. Those are foundational, educational topics that last throughout the life of a person. They set the stage for how you're going to learn.”

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO