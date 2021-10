FAFSA Fridays at Ivy Tech Designed to Assist Families in Getting Access to Federal Financial Aid. Evansville, IN – The Office of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville, has planned a series of FAFSA Friday help sessions in October to assist individuals in accessing Federal Financial Aid for which they are eligible in order to attend college. Each event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 119 on campus at 3501 N. First Avenue, Evansville.