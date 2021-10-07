CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Need Help Navigating Your Options During the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department Of Insurance SHIP Program Is Here To Help. Indianapolis – The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a free and impartial counseling program for people with Medicare. SHIP is facilitated by the Indiana Department of Insurance and Administration for Community Living. SHIP is part of a federal network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs located in every state.

Medicare's open enrollment begins in mid-October. It's a great opportunity for existing enrollees to make changes to their coverage. These open enrollment mistakes could end up being very costly. In less than a week, open enrollment will kick off for Medicare participants. To be clear, this period applies to current...
Medicare beneficiaries can get the latest information on premiums, deductibles and co-pays for Medicare Parts A and B, and D, as well as information on Medicare Advantage plans at one of the many free virtual Medicare Monday sessions, hosted by Colorado Gerontological Society (CGS). Reviewing your Medicare plan and drug...
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is encouraging Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their plans and make necessary changes during the upcoming open enrollment period. Medicare plans and prices change, and it is important for beneficiaries to take advantage of the open enrollment by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.
Indianapolis – The open enrollment period for Hoosiers on Medicare is set to open on October 15th and the state is offering a free counseling program. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a free and impartial counseling program for people with Medicare. SHIP is facilitated by the Indiana Department of Insurance and Administration for Community Living. SHIP is part of a federal network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs located in every state.
Medicare's annual open enrollment period begins October 15th and ends December 7th. This is the time of year when everyone with Medicare can join or change their health and prescription drug plans for 2022. This includes anyone using traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage. Depending on your needs,...
Dear Liz: I’ve read your most recent columns about Medicare Advantage and believe that more should be said before people decide to go that route. You mentioned that switching from Medicare Advantage to Medicare itself can be problematic. As a couple who have had both plans and now have Medicare with a Medigap plan, I want to say that the best (and, by the way, easiest) switch my husband and I made was to go back to Medicare.
(Lincoln) -- With open enrollment for Medicare set to kick off next week, Nebraskans age 65 and older can expect to see a deluge of ads for so-called Advantage plans, where private insurance companies offer Medicare coverage with additional benefits which can include vision and dental coverage. Alicia Jones, director...
In the fall, many employers offer an open enrollment period — a window of time to select your benefits package for the coming year. It’s easy to overlook this opportunity and maintain the status quo, but this could be a costly mistake given the significant role benefits play in your financial life. This year resolve to review your options with a fresh perspective. Consider the following six questions to get started:
A new Nashville-based health tech company has launched a Medicare enrollment and benefits management platform. Healthpilot is billing the technology as the first-of-its-kind, offering Medicare beneficiaries an intuitive online marketplace to shop for and compare health plans. Using artificial intelligence and swaths of patient encounter data, Healthpilot is able to...
The annual Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan enrollment period is approaching. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, millions of people eligible for Medicare can sign up, switch or leave a health care plan to fit their coverage needs for 2022. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Medicare information...
Sponsored Content by HealthMarkets Insurance Agency. We are coming up on that time year, when we all need to delve into the details of our health care coverage. And first up are those on Medicare. Thankfully there is help to sort through what you need, even anticipating what’s going to...
It’s that time of year again when you have to make important decisions about your Medicare coverage. Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. During this period, you can switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, or vice versa. You can also choose a new Advantage plan or new Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Coverage will begin in 2022.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Every October, open enrollment begins for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. Medicare plans and coverage for prescription drugs change each year, so it is important for Oregonians who are enrolled in Medicare to evaluate their plan options and make changes during open enrollment.
Why don’t Medicare beneficiaries like to change their medical and/or drug plans?. If you’re a current Medicare beneficiary, you may know that every October you have the option to change your coverage during the Fall Open Enrollment (also referred to as the Annual Election Period). Despite having the opportunity to change plans every year should they wish, very few beneficiaries switch plans and they end up in plans that cost too much and cover too little.
During the next few months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health plan for 2022 or make changes to their current coverage in what is known as “open enrollment.”. It’s now more important than ever to have a health plan that works best for you and...
