Need Help Navigating Your Options During the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period?
The Indiana Department Of Insurance SHIP Program Is Here To Help. Indianapolis – The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a free and impartial counseling program for people with Medicare. SHIP is facilitated by the Indiana Department of Insurance and Administration for Community Living. SHIP is part of a federal network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs located in every state.city-countyobserver.com
