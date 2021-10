A state trial court ruled in favor of the people of Indiana and representative government itself on Thursday October 7th. The Governor had argued that the legislature may meet only once each year and that only he may cause it to meet any other time. The court rejected that argument and ruled that, under the plain text of the Indiana Constitution, the legislature may determine, by law, the timing and frequency of its legislative sessions.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO