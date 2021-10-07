CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO approved world’s first malaria vaccine for rollout in Africa

By Johanna Garner
Cover picture for the articleThe world has made the first step into conquering malaria asthe World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the first malaria vaccine for wider rollout. The jab will begin its journey in Africa, with experts hoping that the vaccine could save the lives of tens of thousands of children in the continent every year. WHO’s director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, marked the approval as a ‘historic day’ and explained at a Geneva press conference that after successful trials in three African countries, the malaria vaccine should be available for a global rollout:

