15-ton problem! Two humpback whales rescued in Argentina (Video)

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the dramatic rescue video of two stranded humpback whales on the beaches south of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The first whale, weighing a whopping 8 tons and spanning 32 feet, was rescued on Oct. 3. The second whale — 7 tons and 27 feet — was rescued two days later.

