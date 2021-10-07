Kelly Clarkson Wins $10 Million Montana Ranch Amid Divorce Battle Against Brandon Blackstock; Fans Think She Ripped Ex in Cryptic Song Lyric
Kelly Clarkson's followers have accused her of disparaging her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after she changed her lyrics. The 39-year-old, who has two children with her ex-husband, received outrage following her lyric change in 'Kellyoke.' During her Kellyoke segment on a recent episode of her show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' fans had to do a double-take.www.hngn.com
Comments / 0