Kelly Clarkson Wins $10 Million Montana Ranch Amid Divorce Battle Against Brandon Blackstock; Fans Think She Ripped Ex in Cryptic Song Lyric

By Madz Dizon
hngn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson's followers have accused her of disparaging her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after she changed her lyrics. The 39-year-old, who has two children with her ex-husband, received outrage following her lyric change in 'Kellyoke.' During her Kellyoke segment on a recent episode of her show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' fans had to do a double-take.

