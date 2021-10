Polkadot price experienced a minor pullback on the intra-day market. Price fell from $37.18 yesterday, after failing to retest the 70.5% Fibonacci level. Polkadot price analysis for the day shows a minor retracement in price that confirmed the failure in testing $38.30 resistance at the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level. Price dropped from $37.18 yesterday, and has fallen as low as $32.04 in the current trading session. The current pullback could take DOT price as low as $30.14, but would eventually open doors towards an all-time high of $50. Investors will look to collect liquidity off of the current decline and then initiate a push upwards. Currently, DOT is trading between the range of $32.04 to $34.44.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO