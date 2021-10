Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers โ€” and women are leading "the Great Resignation." Almost 3% of workers handed in their resignations in August, a record, the government reported Tuesday. The number of people quitting rose to 4.3 million, dwarfing the number of layoffs from employers, who cut 1.3 million jobs the same month.

