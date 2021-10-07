CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football Week 6 Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 859)

By The College Football Experience
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the Week 6 slate of college football games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) break down the entire FBS slate of college football games for Week 6. Can Will Levis and Kentucky take down LSU in Lexington? Who wins the Red River Shootout between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns? Will Temple give Cincinnati a game in the AAC? Was Texas A&M the most overrated team in the country this preseason? Could East Carolina be the 2nd best team in the AAC? Are the Oregon State Beavers for real? Will the Auburn Tigers pull an upset over the Georgia Bulldogs? Who wins the big time matchup between the UConn Huskies and the UMass Minutemen? Will Notre Dame and Jack Coan take down the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg? Will Penn State take a road loss at Iowa in Iowa City? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colby College#Previews#Football Games#American Football#College Football Week#Nc Nick#Fbs#Lsu#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Texas Longhorns#Aac#Texas A M#The Oregon State Beavers#Auburn Tigers#The Umass Minutemen#Patty C Nc Nick#Fcs#Fantasy College
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Turning to Caleb Williams doesn't make sense

Norman, Oklahoma was on pins and needles the entire way last night as Oklahoma faced off against West Virginia. The Sooners would win the game by a score of 16-13. It was not easy and it included a roller coaster of emotions. It’s fairly obvious to point out that the center of their issues was the Sooners’ offensive woes.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
TODAY.com

Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral

One high school football player in Iowa is proving that a little empathy goes a long way. During an early September Friday night football game, Charles City wide receiver Mario Hoefer was cramping pretty badly. "I thought I was drinking enough water, but I wasn't," Hoefer, 18, told TODAY Parents.
HIGH SCHOOL
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy