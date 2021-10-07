College Football Week 6 Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 859)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the Week 6 slate of college football games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) break down the entire FBS slate of college football games for Week 6. Can Will Levis and Kentucky take down LSU in Lexington? Who wins the Red River Shootout between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns? Will Temple give Cincinnati a game in the AAC? Was Texas A&M the most overrated team in the country this preseason? Could East Carolina be the 2nd best team in the AAC? Are the Oregon State Beavers for real? Will the Auburn Tigers pull an upset over the Georgia Bulldogs? Who wins the big time matchup between the UConn Huskies and the UMass Minutemen? Will Notre Dame and Jack Coan take down the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg? Will Penn State take a road loss at Iowa in Iowa City? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.