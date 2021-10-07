CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor Recap: Was JD's Move a Stroke of Genius or Complete Stupidity? — Plus, Another Advantage Is Afoot!

By Nick Caruso
AOL Corp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the difference between a genius Survivor move and a stupid one lies solely in the results. On Wednesday’s episode, JD offered his extra vote to Shan for safekeeping after the “Mafia pastor” called him out for hiding something in his shorts. Shan and Ricard were highly bothered that their alliance-mate would keep such a secret, so he knew he had to do something. He just didn’t know which side of history his Hail Mary would wind up on.

CinemaBlend

Survivor 41's Evvie Jagoda Just Made An Unprecedented Move, But Was It A Good One?

Spoilers forthcoming for the Sept. 29 episode of Survivor 41!. In Survivor 41’s premiere last week, fans and contestants were introduced to some twisty new advantages. There is the tribal council gamble for safety, called the Shot in the Dark. There is also the prisoner’s dilemma, where members of opposing tribes meet at a summit and later decide if they're willing to risk their vote on what they think the other person will do. The latter twist, essentially a game of chicken, prompted an unprecedented move by contestant Evvie Jagoda in the latest episode. But whether or not it was a good strategic move remains to be seen.
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

Previously on…”Survivor” recap: S41 E2 – “The butterfly effect”

There is no official theme to Survivor 41, but “risk vs. reward” might as well be. From the producer-implemented twists to the cast’s organic gameplay, just about every decision made this season stems from some type of cost-benefit analysis. Episode 2 is a continuation of the threads introduced in last week’s supersized premiere, while also lacking some of its character development and giddy excitement.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Survivor 41 recap: Butterflies, broccoli, and AstroTurf

Xander uncovers a new type of immunity idol — but he needs his dead relatives to help procure it. Survivor has taught me many things over the past 21 years. It has taught me that a baseball cap with an orange bill is a dope-ass look that should be sported on as many occasions as possible. It has taught me that real true "strength" is being able to solve a puzzle, even if players still don't seem to grasp that concept. And it has taught me that if you want to succeed in the game in the year 2021, the one thing you do not want to do is force people to call you by your last name. First, Abraham (which is to say, Eric) and now Voce (which is to say, David).
TV SHOWS
Canyon News

“Survivor 41” Recap: ‘Juggling Chainsaws’

HOLLYWOOD—Just when “Survivor” fans thought we had ENOUGH twists in the first episode of season 41, think again because a new idol was introduced in this second episode and wow, it’s a game changer to say the least people. We got the aftermath of that crazed Tribal Council from last week’s episode of “Survivor.” This week’s episode, ‘Juggling Chainsaws’ saw the UA tribe in scrambles. Brad attempted to prove himself by rushing to the water well to spy on Ricard and JD. What the hell is Brad up to? Is he the new Tony Vlachos 2.0?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 3 preview: Will more advantages be found?

As we enter Survivor 41 episode 3 on CBS next week, know this: There’s a chance for more advantages to be in play. If you recall, on this past episode Xander managed to find the Beware Advantage — and with that, he read the required line at Tribal Council to get it activated. Nothing worked. In order for his idol to be effective he needs the advantages from the Ua and Luvu tribe to be found. Even if they are, there’s still a chance these players will not take the risk. There are a lot of things that need to be done in order for the idols to come into play; that is a big part of what makes them complicated this season.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor Recap: A New Advantage Forces [Spoiler] to Surrender His Vote... Indefinitely! — Plus, Who's Third Out?

Future players: If you should ever come across a hidden advantage or clue marked “Beware,” then for the love of the Survivor gods, be-friggin-ware! If the unofficial theme of this season is “no risk, no reward,” then Episode 2 raised that to stratospheric heights. Not only was the brand new advantage Jeff planted in the premiere found this week, but it’s part of a trio of immunity idols hidden throughout all three beaches. But that’s not even half of it: The “lucky” castaway who found it can’t vote at Tribal until the other two companion pieces are found! Talk about a...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’ preview: Naseer Muttalif shows up Deshawn Radden by making fire ‘within a minute’ [WATCH]

Last week on “Survivor 41,” making fire seemed to be the bane of Yase’s existence. But now it’s Luvu that’s having trouble igniting a flame. In CBS’s video trailer for the September 29 episode, Deshawn Radden wastes hours hitting his flint with his machete to try to start a fire. After he fails miserably, his tribemate Naseer Muttalif calmly walks over and succeeds in creating a flame “within a minute.” Watch the “Survivor 41” preview above. SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’ “I don’t need to have flint to make fire,” the California sales manager explains in voice-over. “At the same time,...
TV SERIES
thesfnews.com

“Survivor 41” Recap: ‘My Million Dollar Mistake’

HOLLYWOOD—America I have to say it, I am thoroughly enjoying this new evolution in the game of “Survivor.” Season 41 so far has me glued to the TV each week to see how things play out, I will admit I don’t need to see the risk your vote opportunity every week. Once was enough and after two weeks in a row, if it happens again, I’m going to call this twist a bust because we should just give votes out to everyone. This week’s episode, ‘My Million Dollar Mistake’ saw the aftermath of the latest vote out on the Yase tribe where Liana was frustrated that she didn’t make the move to take out Xander instead of Voce.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’ fans think JD Robinson should have gotten the boot in Episode 3, not Brad Reese [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 41” fans disagree once again on the castaway who should have been booted in Episode 3. Brad Reese was voted out by his Ua tribe, having not made strong enough social bonds with most of his tribe and wielding two different advantages that ultimately went unplayed. But viewers think the Ua tribe should have taken out the other major target of discussion in last week’s episode, JD Robinson, instead. JD received the most votes in our poll results asking who the tribe should have voted out, collecting 54% of the total. The young castaway was caught with an extra vote...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 41’ video recap for episode 3: We’re ‘over the advantages already’ [WATCH]

There have only been three episodes of “Survivor 41” so far and three people have extra votes, one has a third of a Hidden Immunity Idol and another just got voted out with two advantages in their pocket. “I’m kind of over the advantages already,” admits Marcus James Dixon in this week’s Gold Derby “Survivor” slugfest with colleagues Kevin Jacobsen and Matt Noble. “It’s very hard to keep track of who has what.” Jacobsen concurs, adding, “I don’t think we need an advantage situation summit every single week.” Watch the in-depth chat on Season 41, Episode 3, titled “My Million...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Survivor 41's Latest Ousted Competitor Revealed All His Advantages To Shan Smith

Warning: Spoilers from Survivor 41’s Oct. 6 episode forthcoming!. A big part of Survivor this season is the new advantages. Contestants can gamble their vote for safety live at tribal council, aptly called the Shot in the Dark, or conversely gamble for extra votes at the summit meeting. Then there's a (not-so-secret) secret three-part communal super idol – and it's as complicated as it sounds. Nevertheless, the golden rule of Survivor is to never reveal an advantage (unless you're 100% certain of someone). So why did Survivor 41's latest ousted competitor talk about his shiny new advantages to tribemate Shan Smith before the vote? Well, apparently, Brad Keese wanted to gamble some more.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Survivor 41 recap: The money shot

God, I love watching people mess up in Survivor challenges. Sorry, I just do! I love when folks fall repeatedly off a balance beam. I love when contestants appear absolutely clueless on a puzzle. I love when every single shot someone takes at a target misses. And if they can manage to yell "Money!" while doing so… well, that's just a bonus.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 4: JD Robinson voted out in big blindside

As we prepared for Survivor 41 episode 4 on CBS, we knew from the jump that there would be some interesting drama. After all, there was talk about someone throwing a challenge!. Anytime something like this is even considered in the game, it’s always going to be a polarizing topic....
TV SERIES
hattersherald.com

Advantages, idols, and disappointment: ‘Survivor 41’ episode 3

Recap: In the last episode of Survivor, we saw a lot of betrayal, and it was more focused on the Yellow tribe. We, as watchers, got a lot of more insight on people showing their true colors. With last week’s episode being more focused on the yellow tribe, this week’s is more focused on the green tribe.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘Survivor’ sneak peek video: Yase tribe discovers hundreds of baby turtles — aww, cute! [WATCH]

The Yase tribe takes a break from all the drama during Wednesday’s fourth episode of “Survivor 41” when they discover hundreds of baby turtles that have just been hatched. “You have to see this,” Tiffany Seely excitedly tells her tribe mates Liana Wallace, Xander Hastings and Evvie Jagoda. “You gotta hurry. It’s crazy. Follow me.” She then escorts her friends through the jungle to a nearby beach, where they witness the cute little reptiles scurrying across the sand to get to the water. Watch the “Survivor” sneak peek video above before the episode airs October 13 on CBS. SEE Everything to know...
ANIMALS
Vulture

Survivor Recap: A Survivor Assassin Is Born

Survivor this week is all about mess: messy gameplay and messy comments. But this episode is also about support: supportive tribemates and supportive mementos. Survivor is at its best when it’s balancing this line without veering too far in one direction. It’s managed pretty well this season, so far, at least.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

JD Robinson reacts to the 'poor Survivor play on my part'

Jairus "JD" Robinson thought he had produced the ultimate "money" shot, calling his winning ring toss as it was in the air. But in the end, the shot missed, and with it, so did the college student's dreams of winning his favorite show. Survivor 41 claimed its fifth victim, as...
TV & VIDEOS

