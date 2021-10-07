Rams vs. Seahawks Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

An NFC West clash is set to place at Lumen Field on Thursday night, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams. There are plenty of players in this matchup who are likely to be included in fantasy football lineups. That makes it difficult to know which players to choose to have the most success in daily fantasy play. Both teams boast standout playmakers, and many of the top stars are likely to be included in a lot of DFS lineups. So winning Thursday's competitions may mean picking the right low-price sleepers to fill out DraftKings or FanDuel rosters.