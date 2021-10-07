Winston-Salem man, 23, wounded in drive-by shooting early Thursday, police say
WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say a 23-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot three times early Thursday during an apparent drive-by shooting. Officers responded at 4:14 a.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of New Walktertown Road and found a man suffering from three gunshot wounds to his leg and buttock areas, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.journalnow.com
