Family Relationships

Ali Wentworth on How She + George Are Dealing With Their Oldest in College: "The bed's too wide!"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli Wentworth on How She + George Are Dealing With Their Oldest in College: "The bed's too wide!" Ali Wentworth shares how she and her husband, GMA's George Stephanopoulos, are dealing now that their oldest daughter, Elliott, is in college. (Spoiler alert: Not that well! Ali says she and George went to McDonald's immediately after dropping Elliott off at school, and George ate all the fries. 😂)

