Ali Wentworth on How She + George Are Dealing With Their Oldest in College: "The bed's too wide!"

Let's start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren't biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, 'Mama, I'm going to be a foster mom.'

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 DAYS AGO