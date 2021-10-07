CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Will Warn You About 'Intense' Conversations

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is testing an interesting new feature to minimize harassment or unhealthy conversations on the platform. The company will warn users that certain conversations could get heated or intense so they can make a wise decision about whether to respond. It will give users a heads up if they are about to enter such conversations. “Conversations like this can be intense,” a persistent ‘Heads up’ banner will appear below the original tweet in a conversation.

WLNS

How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

(AP)–Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough. The idealism she and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and sibling Instagram were doing to users […]
INTERNET
The Verge

Twitter’s latest pre-tweet prompts let you know when you’re about to jump into a Twitter fight

Twitter is testing new prompts on iOS and Android that warn before you jump into a conversation that could get heated. In one example, there’s a prompt dropped right into a conversation in progress that says “conversations like this can be intense.” In another, which seems like it appears if you try to reply to one of those intense conversations, is titled “let’s look out for each other” and lays out three bullet points to encourage empathetic and fact-based conversations.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Facebook Adds a New ‘Audio’ Hub for Podcasts and Other Content

Facebook launched a new “Audio” section on its mobile app in the U.S. this week. This section will offer a ton of audio content including podcasts and Live Audio Rooms, the company’s Clubhouse competitor. Live Audio Rooms is now available to more users around the world, the company said (via)....
INTERNET
