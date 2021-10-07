Twitter Will Warn You About 'Intense' Conversations
Twitter is testing an interesting new feature to minimize harassment or unhealthy conversations on the platform. The company will warn users that certain conversations could get heated or intense so they can make a wise decision about whether to respond. It will give users a heads up if they are about to enter such conversations. “Conversations like this can be intense,” a persistent ‘Heads up’ banner will appear below the original tweet in a conversation.www.androidheadlines.com
Comments / 0