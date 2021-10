Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter entered the world of music in the 1990s and have never looked back. Over the course of three decades, Jay-Z has won nearly two dozen GRAMMY Awards, sold out stadiums and earned more than $1 billion. Meanwhile, Beyoncé has changed the way artists release albums, performed alongside Prince and topped the charts more times than most fans can count. With that said, their greatness isn’t limited to music. Jay-Z helped usher the Nets into Brooklyn and launched a groundbreaking cannabis imprint. Beyoncé has turned Ivy Park releases into cultural events while also starring in the latest Tiffany’s ad. Now, the two media moguls may be ready to go head to head in the world of film.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO