Hideo Kojima Is Reportedly Involved With The ‘Metal Gear Solid 3’ Remake
The rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake apparently has Hideo Kojima on the team as a consultant, which is certainly an interesting set of circumstances. Konami and Kojima Productions used to be peas in a pod, until the former was reported to have instigated "power struggles" with the latter during the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. With P.T, the teaser of what was to come from Silent Hills, wrenched from the PlayStation Store ahead of The Phantom Pain's release, the writing was on the wall.www.gamingbible.co.uk
