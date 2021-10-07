CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Ruffalo Shares Hilarious Fan-Made Clip Featuring MCU's Iconic Moments [Video]

By Sana Khan
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ruffalo took to Instagram Wednesday to share a funny video made by a fan that recreated various iconic moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In the video, Marvel fan Rudy Willingham can be seen walking around his house with tiny cut-outs of Marvel superheroes including Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu) and Katy Chen (played by Akwafina) from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Zodiac’s Mark Ruffalo Reacts To The Killer Reportedly Being Found

Zodiac handled a sensitive subject – tracking the whereabouts of the infamous Zodiac Killer. The thriller featured some stars before their time with the MCU, including Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo. Since the film was released in 2007, there have been multiple reports of the killer finally being identified. Recently, news came out alleging investigators finally figured out the Zodiac Killer’s identity. Of course, fans of the 2007 film would want to know what the cast might think of this development. As an outspoken person, Ruffalo took to social media to give his thoughts on the matter.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
cosmicbook.news

Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Reveals Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil's Titania

We get a peek at Marvel's She-Hulk as pics reveal Mark Ruffalo and what Jameela Jamil's Titania will look like in the Disney Plus series. Jameela Jamil posted the look of her new red hair on social media on Thursday, which is the same color as Titania from the comics.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Hulk
Person
Simu Liu
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo Shares "Marvel-ously Creative" Fan Video

Mark Ruffalo has been playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since The Avengers was released in 2012, and his role in the franchise is far from over. He recently voiced his character in multiple episodes of the new animated series What If...?, and he'll soon be returning to his live-action role in the upcoming She-Hulk series. Throughout his nine years in the MCU, Ruffalo has been very supportive of the fans on social media. In fact, his latest post is an awesome video made by short-form content creator Rudy Willingham.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Will ‘Loki’ be Marvel’s breakthrough at the SAG Awards?

After scoring 23 nominations, the critically beloved and fan-favorite series “WandaVision” underperformed at the Emmys despite Paul Bettany running an excellent Instagram campaign. However, there is hope for another Marvel series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where “WandaVision” is ineligible after meeting last cycle’s extended deadline. “Loki,” which brought back Tom Hiddleston as everyone’s favorite God of Mischief, aired this past summer on Disney+ and ultimately changed the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in six fun but ultimately undervalued episodes. This raises the question: Is the show strong enough to earn the series a drama ensemble nomination? “Loki,” which...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Video Clip#Marvel Universe#Arm Hammer#Hahaha
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman shares theory that we never really die and it’s freaking people out

People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge. Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fatherly

Seinfeld Legend Has the Best Response To William Shatner Going Into Space

Earlier this week, it was announced that the man who played Captain Kirk would be taking a real-life Star Trek, as William Shatner revealed he would be heading to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company. And the news sparked a hilarious tweet from Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, who made a reference to one of the best episodes in the show’s history.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy